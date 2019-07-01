Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Plane crash
Famous birthdays
'White Chicks'
Beetles
Zoe Kravitz
Nut tariffs
WorldPride
'Hamburglar'
Hong Kong
Taylor Swift
D'Angelo Russell
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: July 1, 2019 at 9:10 AM
Moments from Pride parades across the U.S.
(35 images)
Cities across the U.S. held LGBT marches on the final weekend of Pride month, recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Participants march along Market Street in the annual LGBT pride parade in San Francisco on Sunday. Hundreds of thousands turned out to celebrate Pride. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A drag queen marches in a rainbow gown. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Marchers walk on Market Street. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Police face demonstrators. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Demonstrators block the parade. About a dozen protesters chained together blocked the parade for an hour and then left after police declined to arrest them. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Police scuffle with demonstrators blocking the parade. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Police scuffle with demonstrators blocking the parade. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
10 killed in plane crash at Texas airport
Expert: Don't blame beetles for killing forests, blame climate change
Thousands participate in LGBT WorldPride parade in New York City
Famous birthdays for July 1: Olivia de Havilland, Deborah Harry
India tariffs leave California almond, walnut growers uncertain where to sell crop
Latest News
Cori Gauff, 15, facing idol Venus Williams in historic Wimbledon clash
Palestinian protests turn violent after Israeli police kill a man
Continents on early Earth rose from the sea, then disappeared
Nationals' Scherzer strikes out 14 in win over Tigers
Insitu nets $390.4M for Blackjack, ScanEagle drones for U.S. military, allies
Back to Article
/