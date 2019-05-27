New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio commits a wreath of flowers to the sea during the Memorial Day ceremonies at the Intrepid Sea Air & Space Museum in New York City on May 27, 2019. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
The color guard stands at attention during the playing of the national anthem during the Memorial Day ceremonies at the Intrepid Sea Air & Space Museum in New York City on May 27, 2019. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
93-year-old Edward Coyne, an original crew member of the USS Intrepid, salutes during the playing of the national anthem during the Memorial Day ceremonies at the Intrepid Sea Air & Space Museum in New York City on May 27, 2019. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI