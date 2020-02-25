Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Feb. 26, 2020 at 9:10 AM
Moments from Mardi Gras 2020 in New Orleans
(14 images)
The Krewes of Zulu and Rex parade the streets of New Orleans on Fat Tuesday in the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration.
Members of the krewe of Rex parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI



A member of the Mahogany Blue Baby Dolls marches down St Charles Avene. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI



Mardi Gras Day falls on Fat Tuesday is a celebration the Tuesday before the Christian holiday of Ash Wednesday. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI



Mardi Gras revelers reach for beads during the krewe of Zulu parade. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI



A costumed reveler strolls through the French Quarter. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI



Rex, the King of Carnival, parades down St. Charles Avenue. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI



Thousands of Mardi Gras revelers crowd Bourbon Street. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI



