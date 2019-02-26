Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, testifies before Congress(13 images)
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, testifies before the House oversight committee on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Cohen, once one of President Trump's most trusted aides and lawyers, appeared before the committee to discuss Trump, a man Cohen called a "racist," "conman" and "a cheat."
A check signed by Donald Trump is displayed. Cohen testified that the check was written after Trump became president to reimburse him for hush money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI