Updated: July 1, 2019 at 5:12 PM
Met Museum's "Apollo's Muse: The Moon in the Age of Photography" preview
The Metropolitan Museum's exhibit "Apollo's Muse: The Moon in the Age of Photography" explores how the moon has inspired art and includes astronomical instruments used by the Apollo astronauts.
High relief of Alphonsus Peak made at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory in Tucson in April 1966. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Moon photography is on display and for sale. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
An Omega 50th anniversary Speedmaster moon watch is on display and for sale. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Paper Moon Studio Portraits are on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Moon-related gift items are on display and for sale. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A lunar map by Johannus Hevelius is on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mapping the moon photos are on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
