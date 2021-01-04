Meet the women of the 117th U.S. Congress(146 images)
A new record of 141 women -- and a record number of Black women -- have been sworn in to serve in the 117th session of the U.S. Congress. Many newcomers join congressional veterans in the Senate and House of Representatives from diverse backgrounds and experiences. Here's a look at who they are.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds the speaker's gavel in the air on the House floor in the Capitol after being re-elected to the leadership post on January 3. It will be her fourth term as speaker. Pool Photo by Bill Clark/UPI
Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., a former state senator, will begin her first term in the U.S. House. Photo courtesy of the state of Oklahoma
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., elected to her first House term, speaks with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Fla. She is a restaurant owner and gun rights activist. Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks to postal workers during a informational demonstration in St. Louis. Elected to her first term, Bush is the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the U.S. House. She is a former community organizer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI