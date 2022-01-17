Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observed in Washington, D.C.(16 images)
Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., speaks during a service at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday. Her speech follows a weekend of tributes and visits to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on Monday, the national holiday in honor of the slain civil rights leader.
Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., speaks during a service for students at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
