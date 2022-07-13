March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons(7 images)
Participants in the March Fourth rally demonstrate outside the Senate office buildings, calling for additional action to stop gun violence at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. March Fourth is a group founded for mass shooting survivors as well as their families that organizes demonstrations.
A young girl participating in the March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons holds a "Uvalde Strong" sign outside the Senate office buildings at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 13, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI