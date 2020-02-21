Longtime Rep. John Lewis turns 80: a look back(32 images)
Civil rights icon John Lewis, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1987, celebrates his 80th birthday on Friday. The Georgia Democrat has played a key role in the civil rights movement since the 1960s.
Lewis and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus wait to enter the memorial services. Lewis announced in December 2019 that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Pool Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/UPI
Lewis (L) and civil rights activist Andrew Young head onto the field before the start of Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Lewis addresses a rally on the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives on October 4, 2017, in Washington, D.C. The Democratic members of Congress held the rally to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and to demand passage of bipartisan legislation to strengthen background checks for gun purchases. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Lewis (R) makes remarks as Sen. Cory Booker listens during Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions on January 10, 2017. The Democratic congressmen spoke in opposition to Sessions' nomination, citing his past civil rights and justice record. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI