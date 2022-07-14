Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient lies in honor at U.S. Capitol(15 images)
Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on July 14, 2022. Williams, who recently died at age 98, fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Family members stand in a circle around the flag-draped casket of Herschel "Woody" Williams in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as he lies in honor on July 14. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley salutes Williams. The chief warrant officer in the U.S. Marine Corps was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Pool Photo by Eric Lee/UPI