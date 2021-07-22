King Abdullah of Jordan visits Washington, D.C.(7 images)
In a sign that the fraying relationship between the two countries is improving, Jordan's King Abdullah II made a series of visits this week around Washington, D.C., with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders in the House and Senate. Here's a look at his visit.
King of Jordan Abdullah II (L) delivers remarks alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., prior to a closed-door House bipartisan leadership meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch, R-Idaho, speaks with Abdullah during a meeting with other committee members at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI