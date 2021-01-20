Kamala Harris has made American history as the first woman, first Black and South Asian American vice president of the United States. Serving with President Joe Biden, she has spearheaded initiatives including the migration crisis and voting rights around the country. Here's a look at her first few months in office.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the virtual National Congress of American Indians Convention in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on October 12, 2021. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
Harris (C) plays bingo with children in a classroom during a visit to the Ben Samuels Children's Center at Montclair State University in Little Falls, N.J. Harris and Murphy also participated in a roundtable discussion about about federal investment in child care. Photo by Justin Lane/UPI
Harris speaks to the media about the Build Back Better agenda alongside Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Daniella Senior, founder of Colada Shop, a local Cuban cafe chain on October 4. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI