Justice Stevens lies in repose at the Supreme Court(8 images)
Former Supreme Court Justice Paul Stevens lies in repose in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Stevens was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975, retired in 2010, and died on July 16 in Florida. He was 99.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan, center left, speaks at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court where the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
From left to right, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Chief Justice John Roberts participate in a moment of silence. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI