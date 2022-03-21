Trending
Advertisement
Top News - US Photos
Updated: March 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court(14 images)

Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears before Senate judiciary committee on Monday to start confirmation hearings on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Nominated by President Joe Biden, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to opening statements during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Jackson is sworn in to testify. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Jackson gives her opening remarks. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., gives opening remarks. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement