Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court(14 images)
Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears before Senate judiciary committee on Monday to start confirmation hearings on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Nominated by President Joe Biden, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to opening statements during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI