Judge Amy Coney Barrett nominated to U.S. Supreme Court(24 images)
Senate hearings to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court began in Washington, D.C., on October 12, 2020. President Donald Trump nominated Barrett, who sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September. Barrett would give the high court a greater conservative majority.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett delivers her opening remarks during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., on October 12. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI
Ranking Judiciary Committee member Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., said Barrett's nomination is a threat to the Affordable Care Act. A challenge to the healthcare law is to go before the Supreme Court in November. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI