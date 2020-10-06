Judge Amy Coney Barrett nominated to U.S. Supreme Court (24 images)

Senate hearings to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court began in Washington, D.C., on October 12, 2020. President Donald Trump nominated Barrett, who sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September. Barrett would give the high court a greater conservative majority.