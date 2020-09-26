Judge Amy Coney Barrett nominated for U.S. Supreme Court(13 images)
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. Barrett would give the high court a greater conservative majority. Her Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for October 12, 2020. During the week of September 28, she met with leaders in Washington.
Barrett (L) meets with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on September 30. Democrats have refused to meet with Barrett, citing opposition to moving ahead with her confirmation so close to the Nov. 3 presidential election. Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI
Barrett (L) listens as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers reporters' questions before a meeting in the Mansfield Room of the Capitol on September 29. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
Barrett (L) meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to push ahead with her confirmation. The move follows his refusal to grant the same courtesy to President Barack Obama's nominee after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia before the 2016 election. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI
Demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign walk to the Hart Senate Office Building on September 29 as Barrett meets with Senate Republicans. The group was demonstrating against her nomination. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
From left to right, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Barrett, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows escort Barrett to the Senate for meetings. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI