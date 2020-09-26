Judge Amy Coney Barrett nominated for U.S. Supreme Court (13 images)

President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. Barrett would give the high court a greater conservative majority. Her Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for October 12, 2020. During the week of September 28, she met with leaders in Washington.