Joe Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam veterans(8 images)
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers, one posthumously, who served in the Vietnam War. The ceremony was held at the White House on July 5, 2022.
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Army Spec. 5 Dennis Fujii during an event in the East Room of the White House on July 5. Fujii was honored for his actions during rescue operations in Vietnam and neighboring Laos in 1971. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Biden awards the Medal of Honor to John Kaneshiro for the actions of his father, Army Staff Sgt. Edward Kaneshiro. The veteran was honored for his actions in fighting North Vietnamese troops in 1966. He died on the battlefield in 1967. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI