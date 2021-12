Reagan (C) signs the 1986 Tax Reform Bill in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on October 22, 1986. Looking on, from left to right, are Rep. Jack Kemp, R-N.Y., Treasury Secretary James Baker, Rep. Bill Gradison, R-Ohio, Chief of Staff Donald Regan, Vice President George H.W. Bush, Senate Majority Leader Dole, Rep. Ray McGrath, R-N.Y., Rep. Dan Rostenkowski, D-Ill., Rep. Frank Guarini, D-N.J., Sen. Russell Long, D-La., and Rep. John Duncan, R-Tenn. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI