Developing Story
Hurricane Florence arrives on Carolina coast as Category 1 storm
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Sept. 14, 2018 at 12:55 PM
Hurricane Florence strikes Carolinas
(53 images)
The Carolina coast saw major storm surges, strong winds and fierce rain early Friday as Hurricane Florence arrived on land at Category 1 strength.
Christian Philips, from Wilmington, uses an axe to split a tree that was blocking the road, as Hurricane Florence makes landfall on Friday in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Debris lines a street as police drive around checking on situations following Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
A police car investigates a fallen tree in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The awning of a gas station is blown off in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Forecasters
said
earlier Friday Florence was packing winds of 90 mph and rated at Category 1. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
A man determines if he can drive over fallen power lines in Wilmington, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
A road is washed over as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in Carolina Beach, N.C. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
