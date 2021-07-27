House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol(20 images)
A House of Representatives select committee began its investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday with gripping testimony from police officers who were injured while trying to fight off rioters.
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
About 140 police officers were injured and five died when they were trampled by supporters of former President Donald Trump aiming to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI