Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to get VP Mike Pence to overturn 2020 election
Updated: June 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM

House committee holds third public hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack(7 images)


The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds the third in a series of public hearings to present the findings of its year-long investigation on Thursday. This hearing focuses on former President Donald Trump pressuring of his Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election.

A video depicting a mock gallows brought to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is shown as the House select committee investigating the attack holds a third public hearing to discuss its yearlong investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 16. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Greg Jacob (L), former counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, and J. Michael Luttig, retired U.S. Court of Appeals judge and informal adviser to Pence, prepare to testify. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., delivers an opening statement. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., delivers an opening statement. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
