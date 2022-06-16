House committee holds third public hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack(7 images)
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds the third in a series of public hearings to present the findings of its year-long investigation on Thursday. This hearing focuses on former President Donald Trump pressuring of his Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election.
A video depicting a mock gallows brought to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is shown as the House select committee investigating the attack holds a third public hearing to discuss its yearlong investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 16. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI