House committee holds hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack(27 images)
A Capitol Police officer who was wounded in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and a documentary filmmaker are among those to testify-- along with video footage from interviews with advisers to former President Donald Trump -- in the first public hearing, held Thursday on the House investigation into the riot.
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured defending the Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot, testifies on June 9 before the House select committee investigating attack. She described it as a "war scene." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
"I felt the bike rack come on top of my head and I was pushed backwards, and my foot caught the stair behind me and my chin hit the handrail," Edwards testified. "At that point, I blacked out but the back of my head clipped the concrete stairs behind me." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
From left to right, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairwoman of the committee, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen to testimony. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI