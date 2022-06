Vice Committee Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., (L) hugs Arizona House Speaker Rep. Rusty Bowers after testifying on the personnel pressure and threats he and his family received as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a public hearing to discuss the findings of its yearlong investigation on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2022. He spoke about his daughter who was sick and became upset when demonstrators appeared outside his home. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI