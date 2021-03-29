The historic cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., are at peak bloom in the last weekend of March 2021. The trees were a gift of friendship from Japan in 1912. Here's a look at their iconic blooming ground at the Tidal Basin, where visitors from near and far gather to admire the trees.
The birth of D.C.'s cherry blossom festival stemmed from a simple ceremony in 1912 where first lady Helen Taft and Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, planted two trees at the Tidal Basin. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI