Highlights from the week in Washington for July 23, 2018 (8 images)

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee holds a hearing on urban air mobility and "flying cars," and the White House hosts a Made in America showcase the week of July 23, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
Updated: July 24, 2018 at 12:33 PM
From left to right, Jaiwon Shin, associate NASA administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate; John-Paul Clarke, co-chairman of the National Research Council Committee on Autonomy Research for Civil Aviation and professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology; Eric Allison, head of aviation programs for Uber; Michael Thacker, executive vice president for technology and innovation at Bell; and Anna Mracek Dietrich, co-founder and regulatory affairs for Terrafugia, testify during a House Science, Space and Technology Committee hearing on urban air mobility and "flying cars," on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Shin (L) and Clarke testify. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo | Permalink
President Donald Trump speaks on American manufacturing during a Made in America Showcase at the White House on Monday. The event highlighted American products and manufacturing, showing off American products made in all 50 states. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Trump holds a hat reading, "Make Our Farmers Great Again." The president plans to visit Iowa this week, where many farmers are reeling from the effects of the trade war with China over crops like soybeans. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Trump talks to Chairman, President and CEO of Lockheed Martin Marillyn Hewson (R) and director and chief test pilot Alan Norman (second left) in front of an F-35 fighter jet. The White House held the showcase to celebrate American-made products and to allow the company respresentatives to speak with senior administration officials, including the president, vice president, members of the Cabinet and senior staff. Photo by Alex Wong/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Vice President Mike Pence looks through a set of thermal vision glasses made by Flir Systems. The White House said in order for a product to be featured in the showcase, it must be made all or virtually all in the United States. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Vice President Mike Pence looks at a display for Wiffle Ball, Inc., which was founded 65 years ago in Fairfield, Conn. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo | Permalink