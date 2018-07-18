Highlights from the National Hot Dog Lunch in Washington, D.C. (15 images)
Members of Congress and their staff enjoy the Congressional Hot Dog Lunch, sponsored by the North American Meat Institute to celebrate National Hot Dog Day, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on July 18, 2018. Photos by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Sausages are prepared at the lunch. Six vendors provided hot dogs and sausages for the event, including products from Tyson Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Land O’Frost Inc., Boar’s Head Provisions Co. Inc., Smithfield Foods and Dietz & Watson Inc.
