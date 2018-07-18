Home / Top News - US Photos / Highlights from the National Hot Dog Lunch in Washington, D.C.

Highlights from the National Hot Dog Lunch in Washington, D.C. (15 images)

Members of Congress and their staff enjoy the Congressional Hot Dog Lunch, sponsored by the North American Meat Institute to celebrate National Hot Dog Day, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on July 18, 2018. Photos by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Updated: July 18, 2018 at 4:18 PM
Congressional staffers take hot dogs.
The yearly event has celebrated July as National Hot Dog Month as a tradition for over 40 years. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Sausages are prepared at the lunch. Six vendors provided hot dogs and sausages for the event, including products from Tyson Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Land O’Frost Inc., Boar’s Head Provisions Co. Inc., Smithfield Foods and Dietz & Watson Inc.
Baseball great Bert Campaneris (R) signs a bat for Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio.
Volunteers from PETA, the animal rights organization whose full name is People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, serve vegan hot dogs at a protest to the Congressional Hot Dog Lunch.
Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., (L) greets Tim Raines, former baseball player for the Montreal Expos.
Baseball legend Lou Piniella (L) greets Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass.
