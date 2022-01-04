The annual Consumer Electronic Show returned to in-person exhibits at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas this week. The show will end a day earlier due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. The show will run from January 5 to January 8, 2022. Here's a look at the international technology event.
Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm speaks on stage during the 2022 International CES at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI