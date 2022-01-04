Trending
Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM

Highlights from CES in Las Vegas(27 images)

The annual Consumer Electronic Show returned to in-person exhibits at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas this week. The show will end a day earlier due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. The show will run from January 5 to January 8, 2022. Here's a look at the international technology event.

Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm speaks on stage during the 2022 International CES at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Deanna Kovar with John Deere speaks on stage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Jorge Heraud, vice president of Automation and Autonomy at John Deere addresses the media during a press conference. Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Kenichiro Yoshida appears on stage with an electric vehicle by Sony. Photo by James Atoa/UPI

