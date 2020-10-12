Growers of giant pumpkins compete in California(12 images)
The annual Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off went on amid the coronavirus pandemic in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday. Each year, growers have their pumpkins judged for weight and appearance. Here's a look at the tradition with photos by Terry Schmitt.
Every year, the city hosts the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival, attracting over 300,000 people. But the festival was canceled due to he pandemic and the annual weigh-off was held on private property. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI