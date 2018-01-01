Sections
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 at 3:27 PM
Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers shred bad memories from 2018
(11 images)
People gather in Times Square to shred bad memories from 2018 at the 12th Annual Good Riddance Day in New York City on Friday.
People gather in Times Square to write down and shred bad memories from 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Shred-it mobile shredding truck was on hand to discard and destroy funny, outlandish, and heartbreaking memories of the past year, allowing participants to move one step closer to a fresh start in 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Good Riddance Day was
inspired
by a tradition from Ecuador and Panama of burning "muĂ±ecos," or dolls made to represent bad people or figures from the year, in a bonfire. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
People also can write their
hopes
for the upcoming year that will rain down as confetti when the ball drops on New Year's Eve. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Women write "Cancer!" and "Family Drama" to shred for Good Riddance Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A man says "good riddance" to "Negative People, a person that doesn't belong in D.C. and corruption in Puerto Rico." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Donald Trump's name appears on a Good Riddance Day sheet to be shredded. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
