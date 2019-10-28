Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Potato shortage
Health insurance
Pilot shortage
Lost painting
World Series beer
Sweeteners
Kay Hagan
1st Internet connection
South Korea
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Oct. 29, 2019 at 6:07 PM
Getty Fire ravages Los Angeles area
(16 images)
The Getty Fire burnt hundreds of acres in Los Angeles County, burning at least eight homes and prompting thousands of evacuations in the region starting October 28, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The Getty Fire destroyed at least eight residences, including a home on Tigertail Road in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, on October 29, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fire personnel look for hotspots and clear brush on a hill adjacent to Interstate 405 on October 29, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fire personnel wet down a hill adjacent to Interstate 405. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A helicopter drops flame retardant on a hill adjacent to Interstate 405. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Firefighters were unable to gain control of a brush fire burning near downtown Los Angeles hours before forecasters predicted a Santa Ana wind event on the evening of October 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fire personnel prepare to clear bush in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
In the days leading up to the start of the Getty Fire on October 28, utility company PG&E shut off power in parts of California to prevent a wildfire from sparking. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Looming pilot shortage lifts aviation schools
Paleontologists trace orgins of modern humans to Botswana
Freak fall weather could reduce U.S. potato supplies
'First Internet connection' made over military ARPANET 50 years ago
Trump official: Ukraine call undermined national security
Latest News
Trump official: Ukraine call undermined national security
Border apprehensions increase by 500,000 from 2018 to 2019
Deforestation, human activities accelerated soil erosion 4,000 years ago
House Democrats release full text of impeachment resolution
British Parliament backs December election plan
Back to Article
/