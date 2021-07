German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes last official visit to U.S. (8 images)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes her final official visit of her term this week to the United States where she will meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Merkel has been in her post since 2005, working with four different U.S. presidents and a longtime advocate of the European Union's transatlantic relationship with the U.S. Here's a look at her visit.