Gen. Colin Powell dies at 84: a look back(41 images)
Gen. Colin Powell, a former secretary of state and the first Black and youngest chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died Monday, due to complications from COVID-19. He first fought in combat in the Vietnam War and became the first Black national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan. His service continued under many more presidents. Here's a look at his career.
Secretary of State Dick Cheney (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin Powell speak to the media on August 22, 1990 in Kennebunkport, Maine. Powell and Cheney had briefed President George H.W. Bush about the war in the Persian Gulf. Photo by Joe Marquette/UPI
Secretary of State designate Powell (L) urns to applaud his wife, Alma Powell, during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on January 17, 2001. Photo by Chris Corder/UPI
President George W. Bush (L) explains the importance of a clean environment and his efforts to promote high standards for keeping the environment clean as Powell looks on, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2001. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI