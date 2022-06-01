Trending
Top News - US Photos
Updated: June 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM

Funerals in Uvalde, Texas for victims of school shooting attack(5 images)

Funeral services for victims of the shooting attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, is seen on May 31, 2022, as it prepares for funeral services. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI
Mourners arrive at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on May 31, 2022, before funeral services for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, who died in the May 24 shooting attack at Robb Elementary School. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI
The casket arrives at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, on May 31, 2022, before funeral services for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, who died in the May 24 shooting attack at Robb Elementary School. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI
Police officers stand outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, during funeral services on May 31, 2022, for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, who died in the May 24 shooting attack at Robb Elementary School. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI
