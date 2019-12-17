From New York to L.A., protesters rally ahead of impeachment vote(18 images)
The night before members of the House of Representatives were to vote on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, thousands from coast to coast protested in support of removing him from office.
Protesters carry a banner inscribed with Article II, Section 4, of the Constitution that concerns impeachment during a rally Tuesday in support of impeaching President Donald Trump in New York City' Times Square. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI