Trending
Advertisement
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:05 AM

Former first lady Laura Bush turns 75: a look back(49 images)

Former first lady and teacher Laura Bush, wife of 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush and known for being a steadfast supporter of her husband, education and literacy advocacy, turns 75 on November 4, 2021. Here's a look at her life through the years.

Republican Presidential candidate George W. Bush (L) announces his pick of Dick Cheney as his running mate during his campaign for president, as wife Laura Bush looks on, in Austin on July 25, 2000. Photo by Alyssa Banta/UPI
License photo | Permalink
President George W. Bush (L) and first lady Laura Bush dance on stage at the Inaugural Ball at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2001. Photo by Bill Clark/UPI
License photo | Permalink
First lady Laura Bush (L) and President George W. Bush meet with Leaders of National Service Organizations in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 2, 2001. UPI File Photo
License photo | Permalink
Bush participates in the opening ceremony for the first ever National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., on September 8, 2001. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement