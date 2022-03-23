Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies at 84: a look back(12 images)
Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, died at age 84 on March 23, 2022. Here's a look back at her career in diplomacy.
U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) and Palestinian National Authority President Yasser Arafat shake hands at his West Bank headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah on June 6, 2000. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Albright (L) and President Bill Clinton listen to Ernesto Zedillo, president of Mexico, speak at the United Nations General Assembly at its special session on "The World Drug Problem" on June 8, 1998. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Clinton says a few words to Albright after a major foreign policy speech in February 1999. He said NATO is "prepared to act" if Yugoslav President Milosevic engaged in repression of ethnic Albanians in Kosovo before peace talks resume. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI