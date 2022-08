Mahmoud Abbas (seated) of the Palestine Liberation Organization signs a peace accord during ceremonies held on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 13, 1993. Looking on are, from left to right, Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kuryev, Isreali Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, an aide, Clinton, PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat and U.S. Secretary of State Warren Christopher. Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI