Former U.S. President Barack Obama turns 60: a look back(35 images)
Former President Barack Obama, the first Black president of the United States, turns 60 on August 4, 2021. Obama served two terms in the White House, from 2009 to 2017, as America's 44th president. Here's a look back at his life through the years.
As a U.S. senator from Illinois, Obama (L) arrives for President George W. Bush's annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 23, 2007. A month later, he announced his candidacy for president. Pool Photo by Larry Downing/UPI