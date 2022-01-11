Former Sen. Harry Reid lies in state at U.S. Capitol(10 images)
Former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Reid died of pancreatic cancer on December 28 at age 82. A Democrat, Reid served in the U.S. Senate from 1987 to 2017 and as Senate majority leader from 2005 to 2017.
The casket carrying former Sen. Harry Reid arrives to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI