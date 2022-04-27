Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright's funeral(8 images)
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was heralded as a blessing to the nation and a champion of democracy at her funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The first woman to serve as secretary of state, Albright died March 23 at age 84.
President Joe Biden speaks at the funeral for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Wednesday. "May her memory continue to be a blessing to our nation and may we remember her words and deeds." Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI