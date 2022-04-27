Trending
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was heralded as a blessing to the nation and a champion of democracy at her funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The first woman to serve as secretary of state, Albright died March 23 at age 84.

President Joe Biden speaks at the funeral for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on Wednesday. "May her memory continue to be a blessing to our nation and may we remember her words and deeds." Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was among those who spoke at Albright's funeral. She called Albright irrepressible, wickedly funny and very stylish. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
From left to right, Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton attend the service. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., sits next to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
