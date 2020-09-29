First presidential debate takes place in Cleveland(15 images)
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, appeared in their first debate of the campaign at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Tuesday. The presidential election is November 3.
President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (R), with Chris Wallace moderating, face off in the first of three scheduled 90-minute presidential debates in Cleveland on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI