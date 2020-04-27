Melania Trump arrives for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's annual Red Hot Pink Party at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York on April 20, 2005, the year she married Donald Trump. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Trump plants broccoli with children from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington during an event in the White House garden on September 22, 2017. She is continuing the tradition started by former first lady Michelle Obama of inviting schoolchildren to help harvest and plant in garden as part of a nutrition education program. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI