Top News - US Photos
Updated: Oct. 28, 2019 at 9:01 AM
Families separated by U.S.-Mexico border meet for hugs
(16 images)
An event called Hugs Not Walls allows separated families to briefly reunite at the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on October 26, 2019.
Separated families are allowed to embrace for 3 minutes in the middle of the Rio Grande riverbed between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on October 26. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI
People in El Paso wave through the border wall to their families in Ciudad Juarez. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI
Members of Border Network for Human Rights, which organizes the Hugs Not Walls event, hold 22 crosses for the victims of the mass shooting in an El Paso Walmart earlier this year. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI
The event is held near the Paso Del Norte International Bridge at a time of year when the riverbed is dry. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI
Families walk along the bank of the riverbed. The Hugs Not Walls event set for
May was canceled
, but organizers were able to bring it back in October. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI
Organizer say since its inception, the event has let more than 1,300 separated families meet. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI
Separated family members embrace at the border. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI
