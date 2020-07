Engineers and technicians insert 39 sample tubes into the belly of the rover at the Kennedy Space Center on May 20, 2020. NASA's upcoming Perseverance rover mission will collect the first samples from another planet for return to Earth by subsequent missions. In place of astronauts, the Perseverance rover will rely on the most complex, capable and cleanest mechanism ever to be sent into space, the Sample Caching System. Each tube is sheathed in a gold-colored cylindrical enclosure to protect it from contamination. Perseverance will carry 43 sample tubes to the Red Planet's Jezero Crater. Photo courtesy of NASA