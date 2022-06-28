Ex-White House aide testifies at sixth public hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack(9 images)
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified on June 28, 2022, in a public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on June 28, 2022. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI