Dr. Anthony Fauci's career in government health: a look back(17 images)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is planning to leave government service at the end of 2022. Fauci has served as an adviser for seven presidents, on diseases including HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika. He has taken a leading role in the fight against COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate subcommittee on the National Institutes of Health budget proposal in May. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris (C), Fauci (L) and pulmonologist Dr. Jason Marx visit the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination site on Harris' 100th day in office in Baltimore, Md., on April 29, 2021. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI