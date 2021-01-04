Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:52 AM
Donald Trump supporters gather to protest election results
(15 images)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and Wednesday to
protest the results of the 2020 presidential election
as Congress
meets to certify
President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather to protest the Electoral College vote certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
|
At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
|
A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
|
Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
|
Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
|
Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
|
Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
|
