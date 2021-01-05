Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM
Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results
(50 images)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and Wednesday to
protest the results of the 2020 presidential election
as Congress
meets to certify
President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Trump addressed
one of the rallies on Wednesday. The crowds later stormed the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
A man holds a noose as supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A man holds a Confederate flag as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Capitol's sergeant-at-arms announced Wednesday evening that the building was secure after rioters stormed in as a joint session of Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote in the presidential election. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Several injuries were reported during the melee. One woman died after being shot. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rioters clambered up onto balconies and other parts of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Pro-Trump rioters clash with law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The protests disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the election results and put the Capitol on lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
