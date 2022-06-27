Demonstrators pray outside U.S. Supreme Court, praise rulings on prayer, abortion(8 images)
Demonstrators kneel in prayer at the U.S. Supreme Court, praising two rulings -- the June 27, 2022 decision that a high school football coach can lead post-game prayers and the June 24 ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal protections for abortion.
Faith Adams of Bangor, Maine, kneels in prayer at a praise and worship service outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 27, days after the court ruled to overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion case. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Demonstrators also support the court's ruling on June 27 that a Washington state high school football coach's post-game prayers on the field are protected by the First Amendment. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI