Demonstrators march on Supreme Court over abortion rights(12 images)
Supporters and opponents of abortion rights march on the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday after a leaked draft ruling indicated the court may strike down the Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joins abortion rights activists Tuesday outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft majority opinion suggesting the court would overturn Roe vs. Wade later this year. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
An abortion rights activist stands outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday after a draft opinion was leaked indicating the court may overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI