Top News - US Photos
Updated: May 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM

Demonstrators march on Supreme Court over abortion rights(12 images)

Supporters and opponents of abortion rights march on the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday after a leaked draft ruling indicated the court may strike down the Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joins abortion rights activists Tuesday outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft majority opinion suggesting the court would overturn Roe vs. Wade later this year. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Demonstrators on both sides of the issue converged on the Supreme Court. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Abortion opponents rally outside the court. Some states, including Texas, would ban abortion altogether if Roe is struck down. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
An abortion rights activist stands outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday after a draft opinion was leaked indicating the court may overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
